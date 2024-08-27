The Classwood collection by Casalgrande Padana includes four colors (Dove Grey, Grey, Brown, and Walnut) and two sizes, perfect for creating contemporary settings.

Wood-effect porcelain stoneware tiles lend themselves perfectly to creating seamless floors throughout the house. You can choose from several laying patterns, depending on your taste, the size of the room and the style you choose: straight, diagonal, squares, chevron or herringbone in its Italian, Hungarian and French variants.

Casalgrande Padana wood-effect porcelain stoneware tiles are the ideal choice for the floors and walls of residential and public spaces. They are perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, and living rooms. In addition, the anti-slip outdoor versions allow you to create a visual continuity between interiors and exteriors.

