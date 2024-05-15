Aesthetic research, technological innovation and sophisticated processes have made it possible to replicate the low-relief veining created over the centuries in sedimentary rocks worldwide. Marmora is the perfect combination of design and technical features: beautiful streaks filled with light and harmonious color contrasts give life to an ideal balance of patterns and structure, evoking the finest marble nature has to offer.

A journey through matter, where three-dimensional light and shadow effects are emphasized by the new smooth and vein-touch finishes. The former gives the surface a silky, sophisticated appearance, while the latter provides an antiqued, super realistic three-dimensional look, enhancing every detail.

