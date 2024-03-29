Beech trees are majestic and highly regarded across Europe for their wood, which is now coming to life in Casalgrande Padana’s new porcelain stoneware tile collection developed with SBGA Blengini Ghirardelli.

Project Wood results from research to obtain a durable, environmentally sustainable product. It comes in five colors (Mesola, Migliarino, Paneveggio, Pollino and Quarto) and two formats. The 20 x120 cm has a 9-mm thickness and a natural or grip finish, while the 40- x 120-cm format has a 20-mm thickness and an anti-slip finish for outdoor use. This latter version can be laid on screed with adhesive, perfect for balconies, patios, terraces, verandas and pool sides. Applied directly to turf, gravel or sand, they create walkways you can walk on right away. In addition, in line with the latest trends, these tiles allow you to merge indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a stunning visual continuity and improving their functionality and comfort all year round. The Project Wood collection stands out for its modern aesthetic and extraordinary resistance to impact, abrasion, flexure and stains. That’s why it’s ideal for the indoor and outdoor floors and walls of residential and public spaces and projects in the contract furnishing, hospitality and wellness sectors. Like all Casalgrande Padana porcelain stoneware collections, Project Wood tiles are non-absorbent, eco-compatible, fire-resistant and easy to lay and clean. In addition, they have antibacterial properties, thanks to the Bios Antibacterial® treatment (available upon request).These tiles are not affected by temperature fluctuations, whatever the latitude, and never warp, maintaining their beauty overtime.

View the entire collection at www.casalgrandepadana.it.