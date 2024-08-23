Color and character come together to create Artcrafted, a porcelain collection from Daltile. Uneven surfaces and high variation form a bespoke backdrop to any design. Select between warm, creamy neutrals or vibrant accent colors – all available in glossy 4- x 4- and 3- x 12- wall tiles as well as the trendy 1- x 6- mosaic. Mix and match colors and sizes for a true artistic experience. Seven beautiful hues to choose from including: Coconut, Dune, Aloe, Fern, Cotto, Tide and Drift.

For more information and view the entire collection please visit www.daltile.com.