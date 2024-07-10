DALLAS, TX -- Daltile showcases three of its newest products, the Calligo, Indoterra and Marble Attaché tile collections. These new products are available nationwide and have been recognized by two prestigious award competitions so far this year. New Indoterra was named the “Best Hard Surface Flooring Product” in the IIDA/HD Expo Product Design Awards 2024. According to the contest, judges based their decision on the product’s “excellence in aesthetics, design, creativity and function.” The new Calligo collection was selected by a panel of experts as a finalist in the “Best of KBIS” Awards 2024 competition in the “Wellness Trailblazer” category, recognizing Calligo as one of the “most cutting-edge products in kitchen and bath today.” Daltile is the nation’s largest manufacturer and marketer of tile, stone and countertop products for both residential and commercial use.

“Our new 2024 Daltile products exemplify many of today’s most popular interior design trends,” said Laura Grill, director of product design, Dal-Tile LLC. “These gorgeous new assortments represent dramatic marble, unique dry touch and tranquil stone visuals in the finest quality porcelain and ceramic tiles and mosaics. In addition to exceptional visuals, these new Daltile products also feature sophisticated texture, as well as value-added features like 50% greater slip resistance than traditional tile and 24/7 protection against bacteria on the tile surface. Combining our cutting-edge technological advances in tile production with our fashion-based mindset, Daltile’s newest products provide a myriad of highly sophisticated designs, colors, textures, shapes and sizes to help bring residential and commercial design visions to life.”