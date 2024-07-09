Inspired by travertine stone, Calligo embodies the natural essence of natural stone with the convenience and longevity of porcelain/ceramic tile. Build a dimensional environment with the 12- x 24-inch fluted wall tile, which introduces a play of light and shadow, or enjoy a relaxing space created with the 15- x 30-inch floor tile and 1- x 6-inch mosaic. Calligo also provides exceptional peace of mind by featuring Daltile’s proprietary technology, Defend, powered by Microban®, which continuously eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface. The material is suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications, and is proudly Made In The USA.