In stone fabrication, precision, durability and performance are essential. As a family-owned company committed to tradition and customer satisfaction, Nicolai presents the DM80 T30-R4 profiling set.

The standout feature of the DM80 T30-R4 is the Radius 4 profile. This profile, with its 1mm more rounded edge, provides enhanced durability, significantly reducing the risk of chipping and making it perfect for everyday use. Its modern, sleek appearance perfectly complements contemporary design trends. Internal sales data at Nicolai shows a 20% increase in demand for Radius 4 profiles due to their blend of durability and aesthetic appeal.

The Super Z tool, the first step in the DM80 T30 Eased profiling set, sets the standard for speed, precision and durability. Designed to work at high speeds, it ensures perfectly shaped edges, enhancing the life of the entire profiling set. The set includes metals G1, G2 (optional), G3, G4, G5, G6 (optional) and polishers G6, G7 and G8, each engineered for optimal performance on different materials and slab thicknesses.

Nicolai's profiling set not only delivers exceptional results but also ensures consistency across various projects. Our tools are crafted for high-speed operation and longevity, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity.

Experience the Nicolai difference with our DM80 T30 Eased profiling set, the ultimate solution for creating beautiful, durable stone countertop edges.

