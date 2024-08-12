Antonio, a hand-cut and waterjet mosaic, shown in honed Bianco Antico, polished Aurum, and Mangrove, is part of the San Marco collection for New Ravenna.

Inspired by the material elements of Venice; Antonio is a cream-toned marble mosaic encircled by the deep brown foundation of petrified wood, accented with the ornamental gold that glistens from all corners of the city. The honed Bianco Antico is created to replicate a terrazzo field from stone that was chiseled from the original block of marble.

www.newravenna.com