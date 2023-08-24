EXMORE, VA --New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, is pleased to introduce four additions to the Studio Line collection bringing the total number of designs to 72 selections. The patterns, created in new natural color palettes, are Axel, Double Brick and Twill. These mosaics are ready-to-ship within two days from Exmore, VA. Entirely handcrafted at the New Ravenna studio, the mosaics are created with a combination of Angora, Afyon White, Calacatta Monet and Thassos marbles, which have been tumbled, polished or honed. The calm palette is in soft neutral shades, with an emphasis on the subtle, natural veining, and crystal formations found organically in the stone.

Axel is a hand cut, geometric mid-scale pattern, which contrasts polished Afyon White with honed Angora marbles. Double Brick is introduced in two colorways. The hand cut textured field is now available in tumbled Calacatta Monet and tumbled Angora marbles. Both mosaics feature the distinct color variations found naturally in the stones. Twill in polished Thassos marble, is a hand cut mosaic in the characteristic elongated herringbone pattern that distinguishes the textile.

Cean Irminger, creative director of New Ravenna, says of the new designs, "The additions this season are all about a harmonious balance of texture and pattern. Our classic Double Brick field takes on new complexity when combined with beautifully ranged stones and a softly tumbled finish. Likewise, the swirling tones of Angora randomly placed throughout our Axel camouflage the bold geometric repeat and create a space of interest and movement. Twill in Thassos illustrates how even a well known and loved pattern can be transformed into more of a texture by the use of a single color and a subtle grout."

Richard Walters, CEO of New Ravenna explains the availability of the collection, "Being able to create the Studio Line with our own mosaicists here in Virginia enables us to offer these mosaics within a two day window. Designers, architects and home owners are able to enjoy the beauty of a handcrafted product without the long wait that usually accompanies products of this remarkable quality."

The new designs in the Studio collections can be installed on floors and walls, indoors and out. New Ravenna mosaics are available at showrooms throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. www.newravenna.com.