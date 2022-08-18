EXMORE, VA -- New Ravenna, a premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, presents five additions to the Studio Line collection -- bringing the total number of designs to 82 selections. The new mosaics created in subtle earth tones are Gridded Check, Arbus, Jute, Orion and Twill. These mosaics are ready-to-ship within two days from Exmore, VA. Entirely handcrafted at the New Ravenna studio, the designs are created with Glazed Basalto™ and natural stone that has been honed, polished and tumbled, with brass accents. The new palette is subdued, in soft neutral shades, with an emphasis on texture.

Remarking on the availability of the collection, New Ravenna CEO Richard Walters explains, "Supply chain issues continue to plague our industry. Having such a large catalogue of ready-to-ship handcrafted mosaics is a significant benefit to anyone trying to complete a project in a timely matter and may simply not have the luxury to wait several months for a custom artisan surface material."

The five new mosaics in the Studio Line collection are ideal for both wall and floor applications, indoors and outside, with the exception of Orion, which is suitable for indoors only.