EXMORE, VA -- New Ravenna, one of America’s premier designers and manufacturers of mosaics for residential and commercial installations, is pleased to present five additions to the Studio Line collection, bringing the total number of designs to 77 mosaic selections. The new mosaics created in calm, muted tones are Euclid Grand, Wickerweave, Bonaparte, Esmeralda, and Staggered 2 cm Celeste. These stone mosaics are ready-to-ship within two days from Exmore, VA. Entirely hand crafted at the New Ravenna studio, the designs are created with natural stone that has been tumbled, polished, and honed.

“We looked back through our history and selected some of our most classic patterns for their sense of familiarity,” said Cean Irminger, New Ravenna creative director. “We then updated each using a calming palette of whites, warm creams and blue tones. For the first time, we added a tumbled finish to the Studio Line to offer a soft, comforting texture. With the world outside still in a tizzy, it’s important to make our surroundings as serene as possible, and we hope these new additions to the Studio Line family will help homes become peaceful havens.”

Remarking on the availability of the collection, New Ravenna CEO Richard Walters explains, “New Ravenna has been creating luxurious custom mosaics for almost 30 years. We’ve realized over time that the need for access to the highest artisan quality with immediate availability should not be mutually exclusive. The Studio Line was created to address this demand for those occasions when craftsmanship and fast shipping need to exist in unison. Years before the current supply chain panic set in, we realized that availability was a critical concern for many projects, whether they be new build or restoration, residential or commercial. These five new mosaics are hand crafted in our Virginia studio by the same mosaicists who create our custom work. By designing simplified templates and using advanced manufacturing technology, we offer durable and luxurious stone surfaces without the wait time associated with our more ornate custom mosaics. The demand for the Studio Line continues to grow with the preference for products made in America. Supply chain has become unpredictable for so many in our industry, and we’ve made major adjustments and investments across the board to maintain the very competitive lead time of two days.”

Mosaics in the Studio Line collection can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and out. New Ravenna mosaics are available at New Ravenna showrooms throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.