EXMORE, VA -- New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for both residential and commercial installations, recently presented four new mosaic designs in The Studio Line.

“The Studio Line was created for people who want a luxury surface material but don’t have the luxury of time,” said Cean Irminger, New Ravenna’s creative director. “We are able to create these patterns in house at our Virginia studio using the same methods as our custom work. The difference is that mosaics in The Studio Line can leave our Virginia studio within two days. The combination of fast shipping and artisan design are what attract clients to this collection. Our Studio Line mosaics, which are typically interlocking mosaic templates, are ordered by the square foot.”

The four new designs in The Studio Line are Casablanca, Lupita, Tangier and Tristan. Lupita, Tangier and Tristan are geometric motifs, with historical references to Moroccan architectural elements. Casablanca is a simplified floral pattern inspired by the Casablanca lily. The designs combine stone with either Glazed Basalto™ or brushed brass, which creates both texture and vibrant patterns. With the addition of these four new designs, there are now 72 selections in The Studio Line. These mosaics can also be made to order with material and finish preferences, but then require a longer lead-time.

Mosaics in The Studio Line can be installed on walls and floors, indoors and outdoors. New Ravenna products are available at New Ravenna showrooms throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, visit www.newravenna.com.