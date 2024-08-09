Lori Weitzner’s renowned textile design, Lola translates the woven layers and mix of materials signature to the designer’s luxurious fabrics. A modern re-imagining of an arabesque, Lola takes the classic shape and refracts, layers and textures it, creating a palimpsest of pattern play with clear reflections of the original. Presented in two distinct colorways - White, comprised of White Sand, Carrara Textura, & Arabescato D’oro, and Black, comprised of Grey Foussana, Dark Arabescato Orobico and Nuovo Antico Belgian Blue. Lola is a Tailored To pattern, crafted entirely in-house in Secaucus, NJ, and can be fully customized. Allow 30 days for production.

www.artistictile.com