Sophisticated and joyful, the colorful Micro Moons Mosaics from Artistic Tile have big personality. The white colorway places its 2-inch bisected circles of blue, green, plum and cream polished marbles into a ground of honed Bianco Dolomiti; the black colorway features moons in a bold mix of polished red, green and blue marbles in a ground of honed Nero marble.
Beginning in 1977, Arizona Tile has locations in 10 western states and is still family-owned. We import more than 300 varieties of granite, marble, quartzite, limestone and travertine slabs and stone tile. In addition, we stock over 60 series of porcelain, ceramic and glass tile and over 60 colors of Della Terra® Quartz.
Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) provides forensic investigations, inspections, architectural specifications, quality control and quality assurance, testing, expert witness services, market research and business planning in North America and globally. CTaSC’s training division is the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS.org).
