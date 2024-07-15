Stone is unique among surface materials in that decades of use do not destroy it. Instead, they refine it, allowing a more subtle aesthetic to evolve. Tumbling speeds this process, intentionally softening the edges and surface of the stone. The result is an inviting matte look with luxurious textures and reduced variation in color. Stocked in a variety of Artistic Tile’s most popular marbles and limestones (pictured: Arabescato), 4 x 12 and 12 x 24 inches, and Chevron 24 5/ 16 - × 2 13/ 16 -inch tile.