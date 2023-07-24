This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Moca Cream limestone from Artistic Tile is a finely grained limestone quarried in Portugal. The stone features drifts of taupe and caramel on a ground of warm beige. Artistic offers Moca Cream in 16- x 24- x 3/8-inch honed tile.