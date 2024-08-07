Transcendence by KOHLER WasteLAB x Nada Debs bespoke tiles marry a sustainable medium with artist Nada Debs’ life-long passion and transformative, multi-disciplinary art. An artistic expression that references the simple beauty of sweeping archways and the timelessness of repetition, the collection is made from nearly 100 percent recycled waste materials. Handcrafted by KOHLER WasteLAB artisans who turn the company’s manufacturing waste streams and pottery scrap into a useable base to create the ecologically thoughtful tiles.

