KOHLER, WI – Kohler announced a multi-faceted creative endeavor with renowned contemporary artist and sculptor Daniel Arsham that delivers unexpected moments at the intersection of luxury lifestyle, world-class golf and resort experiences, and elevated product design.

Arsham in Kohler presents six public-facing, large-scale sculptures that adorn the Kohler resort property, a private luxury guest cabin with scenic views of Lake Michigan, and a new bathroom collection called Landshapes -- all meticulously designed by Arsham. Arsham in Kohler also features a merchandise collection designed in collaboration with lifestyle apparel brand Malbon Golf.

Arsham in Kohler integrates Kohler’s legacy of iconic design with Arsham’s unprecedented creative expression and Malbon’s curation of a playful golf lifestyle and culture. The three brands share a passion for encouraging a diverse audience to access new experiences and gain unique perspectives. Arsham in Kohler cohesively melds Kohler’s expertise in luxury hospitality and consumer product design.

“Kohler is honored to partner with Arsham and Malbon, two creative forces that share our passion for bold ideas and immersive experiences,” said David Kohler, Chair and CEO of Kohler Co. “We thoroughly embrace and enjoy the creative process – not only as an outlet for innovation, but also as an ethos of presenting new possibilities in design.”

“Incorporating my sculptures into the golf landscape will hopefully spark conversation about creative expression and golf in a whole new way,” said Daniel Arsham. “There is a kind of artistic, architectural, even sculptural proposition, that's inherent in the game of golf, where you end up playing against the creator of the course itself. We created an atmosphere where unexpected wonders emerge out of the blue, offering moments of surprise, and beckoning guests and the community to explore our world from a new perspective.”