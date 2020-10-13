ANN ARBOR, MI -- Motawi Tileworks (The Tileworks) recently released a new art tile: 6- x 8-inch Blooming Bell. The Jugendstil floral is Motawi’s take on a Gustav Marisch color lithograph published by the Wiener Werkstätte circa 1912. Blooming Bell, a 6- x 8-inch ceramic tile, is available in Cream, Grey Blue and Turquoise colorways for $99.

“I identify with the rebellious spirit of the Wiener Werkstätte,” said Nawal Motawi, The Tileworks’ owner and artistic director. “Lately, I am captivated by work from the Jugendstil and Art Nouveau genre. Blooming Bell exemplifies how beautifully these designs can translate to decorative tile.”

Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted tile as art pieces and for residential and commercial installations. The company releases new art tiles regularly, including original designs and those based on the work of celebrated artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charley Harper. Motawi art tiles are available for purchase in The Tileworks gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor, MI), online at motawi.com and in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.