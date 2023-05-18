ANN ARBOR, MI -- Motawi Tileworks has introduced a new ceramic art tile, 6- x 8-inch Blossom Bliss. The 6-x 8-inch floral, available in Light Blue, Pink and Orange, is based on a design by Kansas-based artist Cary Phillips. Phillips’ colorful illustrations and graphics have been featured in children’s books and on textiles, greeting cards and more.

Motawi began collaborating with Phillips in 2012 to create art tiles based on her work, and Blossom Bliss is the latest of three pieces in the tile series.

“Cary Phillips’ vibrant, lyrical graphics are lovely in any medium,” said Nawal Motawi, owner and artistic director of The Tileworks. “Adapting them for our tiles is gratifying as they translate beautifully and lend themselves to colorway experimentation.”

Blossom Bliss and all Motawi art tiles are available for purchase at motawi.com and in Motawi’s gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor). Motawi art tiles are suitable for installation or display in frames or easels — they also have notches on the back for hanging.

Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted ceramic tile as art pieces and for residential and commercial installations. Motawi releases new art tiles regularly, including original designs and those based on the work of celebrated artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charley Harper. Motawi tiles are sold in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.