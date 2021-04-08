ANN ARBOR, MI -- Motawi Tileworks (The Tileworks) recently introduced Ovation, its latest art tile design. The 8- x 8-inch Ovation Deco is a new art tile for retail purchase and 6- x 6-inch Ovation for Installation is a new series of made-to-order tiles for installation projects.

The 8- x 8-inch Ovation Deco ($110) comes in five colorways: Jadeite, Saffron, Spring, Storm Blue and Teak. Ovation Deco is available online at motawi.com and in the Motawi gallery (170 Enterprise Drive in Ann Arbor). Motawi art tiles are also sold in more than 300 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The 6- x 6-inch Ovation for Installation is comprised of colorful border and corner pieces that harmonize in various pattern combinations. The 6- x 6-inch Ovation Border and Corner tiles ($66 per piece) come in six colorways: Ann Arbor, Avocado, Grey Blue, Leaf, Storm Blue and Winter. Installation tile orders can be placed by contacting Motawi’s installation design department at installationdesign@motawi.com.

Nawal Motawi, Motawi Tileworks’ owner and artistic director, discovered the basis for the Ovation design in a thrift shop. “I’m a pattern junkie,” Motawi said. “I love stumbling across inspiration and transforming it into decorative tile. There was so much to explore with Ovation in terms of colors and combinations, which ultimately led us to a new art piece and an installation series. We’re pleased to share Ovation with fellow pattern enthusiasts.”

Founded in 1992, Motawi Tileworks makes handcrafted tile as art pieces and for residential and commercial installations. The company releases new art tiles regularly, including original designs and those based on the work of celebrated artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Charley Harper.