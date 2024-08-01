NEW YORK, NY -- Greenbuild offers 18 tour options of Philadelphia, PA, from exploring sustainable development throughout the Philadelphia Navy Yard to touring The Drexel Health Science Building, a premier LEED v4 Gold BD+C Core and Shell project, there are plenty of interactive educational opportunities to earn CEs, network and gain new inspiration for your projects.

Greenbuild 2024 tours are currently under review with GBCI for CE Credit. To earn credits, you must provide your GBCI credential number during registration. The Greenbuild team will report the credits on your behalf. Space is limited. Register here.



