At a recent Stone Fabricator’s Alliance event in Ohio, Jeff Martin, founder of The Slab Caddy, showed off how to use the product. The Slab Caddy allows fabricators to easily and quickly move large amounts of slabs around their shop, while taking up a minimal amount of space.

“It’s like a shopping cart,” said Martin. “You don’t take your broccoli and take it to the cash register, then get your stake and take it to the cash register.”

Image courtesy of Slab Caddy

The idea of the cart also creates a safer environment for workers since now the overhead crane is used less and also with less people. One person can use the slab caddy to move it around the shop and put it into position.

Listen to a podcast with Jack Martin about the beginning of Slab Caddy.