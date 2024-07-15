The Slab Caddy was invented by Jack Martin as a way for a friend of his in the fabrication industry to get help with safety and efficiency.

“I went over [to my friend’s shop] and kind of approached it from a more traditional automation standpoint where we put in a rather big piece of machinery that would take up some floor space but would solve his issues,” said Martin. “Then he came back and said he couldn’t afford to lose all that floor space to a permanent piece of machinery.”





As a result, Martin went back to the drawing board to create something that was more modular and something that was easy to move in and out.

“I kept thinking about it, and eventually came up with the Slab Caddy,” said Martin. “When we did that, he tried it out and he loved it. He came back and told me I should explore the industry for people that have the same issues as he does.”

