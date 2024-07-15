BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, is delivering enhanced reliability and greater simplicity to construction professionals with the introduction of Laticrete® Primer Plus, an all-in-one primer solution. The latest innovation serves as a consolidation of the brand’s NXT® Primer, Supercap® Primer Plus and Fracture Ban® Primer products.

Primer Plus is a premium concentrated product that offers standout adhesion to help projects last for generations. Its formulation with nanoparticles penetrates deep into substrates to prevent the absorption of moisture from an underlayment. In doing so, Primer Plus enhances the performance of self-leveling underlayments and crack isolation peel-and-stick membranes. It is easy to use and can be applied with a broom, roller or sprayer.

By consolidating multiple solutions into Primer Plus, Laticrete is also simplifying the ordering experience and empowering professionals and DIYers to better focus on surface preparations, a critical ingredient for a successful project. For distributors, Primer Plus also means a more streamlined inventory. The product can be used on concrete, wood, gypsum, substrates and more, offering unmatched versatility as a true multipurpose primer.

“Put simply, Primer Plus offers versatility and value while also simplifying specification and preparation on a wide variety of projects,” said Elvis Torres, product manager of concrete & substrate preparation. “Those who relied on NXT Primer, Supercap Primer Plus and Fracture Ban Primer will find Primer Plus to offer the same stellar performance they expect from Laticrete. The professionals know that preparation is an essential step in delivering on their promises. Primer Plus is part of the equation to ensure a beautiful result every time.”

Primer Plus is available in a one-gallon jug, a five-gallon pail and a 264-gallon tote. By consolidating three products into one, Laticrete is able to optimize packaging and reduce waste, a move that closely aligns with the brand’s sustainability goals. In fact, Primer Plus is sold in a sustainable one-gallon package with 25% recycled content.