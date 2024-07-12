Sinkits Sink Clips are highly recommended by major CNC router manufacturers for their ability to allow precise hole cutting in the shop, eliminating errors in the field. Made in the U.S.A. and awarded the SFA “Innovator of the Year,” these clips feature a rivet mechanism for maximum flexibility and are crafted from top-grade materials. They come in four variations to accommodate all sink rim sizes: Standard size (shown) fits most sinks, Super Short is ideal for stainless steel sinks, XL Sink Clips are perfect for vanity sinks and High Rise fits porcelain sinks. Each clip can support up to 120 pounds and each sink up to 500 pounds. No adhesives are needed, making sink installations fast and seamless with virtually no callbacks.