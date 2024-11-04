JACKSON, MS -- Jeff Occhipinti of Columbia River Tile & Stone in Portland, OR, has been named the 2024 Residential Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year by the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The award, announced at the Total Solutions Plus (TSP) conference in Boston, MA, recognizes a tile professional for their dedication, craftsmanship and industry leadership. Occhipinti will receive the award at the Ambassador Reception on January 27, 2025, during The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV.

A tile professional since 2003, Occhipinti is renowned for his artistry and commitment to advancing high-quality residential tile installations. He founded Columbia River Tile & Stone in Portland, OR, and has transformed it into a leader in the field, known for both traditional tile installations and innovative artistic work. As a Certified Tile Installer (#1354) and NTCA Five-Star Accredited Contractor, Occhipinti brings technical skill and a passion for tile craftsmanship to every project.

Occhipinti’s dedication to professional growth has led him to earn Advanced Certifications for Tile Installers in multiple disciplines, and he has recently completed the Artisan Revolution in Tile program. He is also a founding member and instructor of the Oregon-Columbia Tile Trades JATC tile apprenticeship program, helping train the next generation of tile professionals. His leadership has helped the program receive national recognition. In addition to mentoring his team, Occhipinti’s company has earned two prestigious Coverings Installation & Design Awards, as well as over 230 five-star online reviews, reflecting his commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.