JACKSON, MS -- Juan “Junior” Mercado from Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors has been named the 2024 Commercial Tile Setter Craftsperson of the Year by the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). The award, announced at the Total Solutions Plus (TSP) conference in Boston, MA, recognizes a tile professional for their dedication, craftsmanship and industry leadership. Mercado will receive the award at the Ambassador Reception on January 27, 2025, during The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas, NV.

Mercado has dedicated over 25 years to the tile industry, advancing from an apprentice to a superintendent at Christian Brothers Flooring & Interiors. Known for his commitment to quality and precision, he holds one of the earliest Certified Tile Installer certifications (CTI #63), which highlights his dedication to setting industry standards. For over six years, Mercado has led high-profile commercial projects, including the iconic Petco Park in San Diego, CA, where he applied his expertise to challenging exterior sandstone installations and complex architectural designs.

His ability to identify and resolve construction issues has earned him respect among clients and colleagues alike. On a recent multi-family project, he insisted on adjustments to the backer board and devised a custom mortar bed system to ensure compliance with TCNA standards, despite schedule pressures. Mercado’s focus on safety, quality and training extends to his role as a mentor, where he guides apprentices in technical skills and instills a strong work ethic. "Seeing a tile project that I have been a part of and how it endures is a testament to the beauty of the world of tile and its longevity,” he said.