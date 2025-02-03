DALLAS, TX -- Daltile announced that Builders Interiors is the “2024 Daltile Elite Statements Partner Of The Year.” Builders Interiors is owned by Ty and Teresa Mortenson, and located in Woodinville, WA.

“The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the U.S.,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile LLC. “In the Statements program, Daltile has leveraged the strengths of our sales, marketing, merchandising and digital departments to deliver exceptional business solutions to our members, helping them grow their businesses and be more profitable than their nearest competitors.”

“Builders Interiors was chosen as our 2024 Daltile Elite Statements Partner of the Year, because they are a very successful enterprise and an amazing partner to Daltile,” said Warren. “Builders Interiors is renowned for delivering superior customer service. Much like Daltile, they strive to provide the best customer experience possible. Their philosophy is simple: The answer is always, ‘Yes, we can!’"

“Ty and Teresa Mortenson lead their family owned business with passion and expertise,” explained Warren. “Ty began his flooring career as a carpet installer, leveraging his technical knowledge and hands-on experience to deliver exceptional results. Teresa brings her creativity as a designer, her expertise as a real estate agent and her organizational skills to oversee operations. Their dedication to excellence extends to their children, McKenna and Avery, who proudly contribute to the family business.

“The Daltile Statements showroom and program have been transformative for their business, elevating it to the next level in every way,” Warren went on to say. “The captivating showroom draws customers in, creating an inspiring and engaging experience. Additionally, the showroom has significantly increased leads, driving business growth and enhancing customer awareness. Builders Interiors has enthusiastically embraced all aspects of the Daltile Statements program: lead fulfillment, sales promotions, co-op advertising, an automated social media posting platform and the new Statements 2.0 exclusive merchandised showroom. Builders Interiors has been a Daltile Elite Statements Dealer since March of 2024, and participation in the program has helped almost double their sales in a single year. Their enhanced sales are tangible examples of how participation in Daltile’s Statements program can help take a dealer’s success to the next level.”