Ann Sacks introduced Verde Tia, a dimensional, honed marble in shades of jade to forest green, the shifting, varied field interrupted by creamy white veining and gentle smattering of gray to black mottling. The collection is available in four patterns: a field tile and trim showcasing Verde Tia’s depth of color, and two exclusive mosaics – Arches and Crown – which also incorporates contrasting marbles to create the timeless designs. The beauty of the stone’s complex, layered color with its golden undertones makes Verde Tia a rare find, imparting warmth and elegance while differentiating it from mainstream, cooler green shaded marbles, which tend to run towards blue.

“Verde Tia is an important addition to the Ann Sacks marble category,” said DeeDee Gundberg, Chief Designer, Ann Sacks. “The stone’s deep green color is unique to what is easily accessible within the marketplace, and one we were eager to share with the Ann Sacks customer. The figuring, which can range from barely there to more pronounced, furthers Verde Tia’s appeal, imparting a classic, traditional feel, but also evokes the type of dramatic presence that can read very contemporary.”

Verde Tia is inventoried, which can easily accommodate even the largest scale projects with tighter timelines. The series features a 12-inch x 24-inch beveled edge Verde Tia marble field tile; two mosaics: Arches, a familiar, engaging form crafted from Verde Tia, Dolomite, and Calacatta Verde marbles, and Crown, a stylized large penny round in a repetitive lay-up of Dolomite and Verde Tia marbles; and a complementing Verde Tia 1- x 8-inch boxed edge trim. Verde Tia can be used in any interior vertical applications and medium traffic flooring, as well as an ideal choice for showstopping showers, fireplace surrounds, feature walls and backsplashes. The tile is also a candidate for the outdoors, dependent upon climate and method of installation.

To view more of the collection visit www.annsacks.com.