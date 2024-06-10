CLARKSVILLE, TN -- Florim USA, renowned industry leader in porcelain tile manufacturer, has been honored with the Patriotic Employer Award. The award, presented by Stephen Baird, the Tennessee Representative for ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), recognizes Florim USA’s unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of freedom through support of employee participation in the United States National Guard and Reserve Forces.

ESGR is a Department of Defense office that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. ESGR assists with educating both parties of their rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA).

US Navy Reservist John West, Florim USA central maintenance mechanic, nominated his Supervisors Mauro Tortorelli and Giuseppe Zio for the award, for their ongoing support of requirements related to his service. John has served multiple tours of duties during his 30-year tenure at Florim USA, including tours in Afghanistan, Africa, Germany and other locations in support of the global war on terrorism. He says he has always been warmly welcomed back to Florim USA..

“Without the support I've received from Florim USA, I would not have been able to go out and do the work I did. I knew when it was all over, I’d be welcomed with open arms. I would call Giuseppe and he’d say ‘come on back!’” said John.

John is one of fifty current military reservists and/or US Armed Forces veterans currently employed by Florim USA. Florim USA is proud to receive the award and will continue to support and encouraged the patriotic service of employees.

