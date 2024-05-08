CLARKSVILLE, TN -- Florim USA announces the expansion of its MILE®stone product portfolio with the launch of ½- inch thick (12mm) gauged porcelain large format tile. The initial launch introduces the concept of “Pre-Fab”, with an initial size of 32 x 96 inches.

The 32- x 96-inch Pre-Fab gauged porcelain large format tiles open a world of design possibilities. With a light weight, manageable thickness, and at the half the size of a typical natural stone slab, this large format tile is not only suited for countertops, vanities and shower surrounds, but also serves as an ideal material for furnishings such as dining tables, high-top bar and end tables. It works perfectly in exterior living spaces including outdoor kitchens or for elements such as benches.

Florim USA is the only US porcelain tile manufacturer to offer traditional tile sizes, outdoor pavers and gauged porcelain large format products, in two thicknesses. These can be matched with the same visuals or textures, for seamless coordination. A cohesive look can now be achieved throughout a space, extending from the floors and walls to the furnishings, creating a beautiful, harmonious environment.

"We are excited to introduce our new, ½-inch (12mm) Pre-Fab concept," said Rodolfo Panisi, President and CEO of Florim USA "This product completes Florim USA’s unique proposition for creating a seamless look within our collections – connecting the dots between every project, whether you're looking to elevate your indoor spaces or create inviting outdoor areas."

Available in three MILE®stone collections, EcoStone, JEM and Farmhouse Living, the new ½ -inch (12mm) Pre-Fab products showcase a diverse range of colors, patterns and finishes.

Porcelain tiles made in USA | MILE®stone (milestonetiles.com).



