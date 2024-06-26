Beige and gray hues lend elegance and sophistication to any space. Two accent tiles for each tone complete the collection, in Spiga and Mosaic finishes.

The intentionally worn stone complexion of stone-finish ceramic floor tiles is one of the decorative solutions for floors with the most expressive force.

Seeking the most natural effect possible —close to rustic— new technologies have enabled the addition of highly realistic finishes to the ceramic floor tiles with an appearance of slate, sedimentary rock, quartzite and other sophisticated stone materials.

