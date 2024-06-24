Designed by Sartoria, Vibes is presented as a simple building element that moves away from its primary use and out of the shadows in search of new expressions. With their playful shapes, the tiles in this collection, assembled like a huge construction game, are arranged graphically to compose contemporary frescoes. A complex melody of volumes and textures to explore spatiality, modularity and repetition in an original way, releasing, as the name implies, positive vibrations.

https://www.terratintagroup.com/collections/vibes/



