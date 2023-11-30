The live classroom course will be held on Monday, April 22, 2024 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm EDT at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA. This live workshop teaches how to be a successful professional architectural sales representative and provides tactics for helping to ensure you make the sale. The student will learn how to develop "Bullet Proof" Specifications, which are specifications that are resistant to value engineering and substitutions. The student will learn how to develop meaningful relationships with architects, and how to target and track projects to help ensure that you get the order!

During the workshop training, we will focus on the six characteristics of a successful architectural sales representative, which are being strategic, organized, persistent, honest, reliable and having exceptional communication skills.

Donato Pompo and Vince Moiso are the trainers who will share their many years of experience as being professional architectural representatives, and as being sales managers training and managing architectural sales representatives. They are the authors of the UofCTS online course, "The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects.”

Students who attend the live workshop training session in Atlanta, GA, will be provided with a quick reference guide from “The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects” course along with handouts and a personalized Certificate of Completion. The students will also receive a 50% discount off the UofCTS online course “The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects”, which includes a digital copy of the course student reference guide.

The special price to attend the Live Workshop Training per attendee is $300.00 USD.

