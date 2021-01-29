San Diego, CA, – The University of Ceramic Tile and Stone (UofCTS) just released an updated version of the popular UofCTS Understanding the Basics of Natural Stone course. Both the USA version and the Canadian version of this course were updated.

The updated course teaches the student the basics of natural stone including history, uses, how it is quarried, how it is fabricated, how it is installed, how to select natural stone, how to maintain the stone, and how to avoid problems with natural stone, including engineered Quartz products.

The course provides the technical information, but emphasizes how to work with clients and teaches professional salesmanship tactics such as consultative selling methods that includes professional upselling. The course provides meaningful information that not only benefits showroom consultants, customer service personnel, installers, but also is meaningful to architects and designers.

It is a professional interactive online course with lots of photos, videos, and animations. It is professionally narrated. It takes about 7 hours on average to complete the course. The student gets 24/7 access for 14 days to the course using a computer with an internet connection and they can come and go to take the course in doses or all at once.

List price is $150 USD per student. Upon completing and passing the course the student gets a personalized certificate of completion and they get a free pdf download of a student reference guide that gives them all of the key information from the course. Volume discounts are available.

Pandemic Promotion "Buy 3 UofCTS Online Course Tuitions and get the 4th for FREE!" Is still being Offered

To see a short video preview of this course go to https://uofcts.org/online-courses/natural-stone/. It is available in English based on USA standards, and there is a Canadian version through TTMAC.

The updated course was created with the latest HTML5 Technology that allows students to access the courses with mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets, and is compatible with most browsers.

UofCTS also offers other courses that will educate your employees on tile and stone. Understanding the Basics of Ceramic Tile, Tile Installer Thin-set Standards (ITS) Verification course, and The Complete Guide on Developing Tile & Stone Specifications with Architects course.

The UofCTS Understanding the Basics of Natural Stone course is one of the three required online courses for becoming a UofCTS Certified Stone Specialist (CSS) upon passing the CSS test. Click Here for more Information.

UofCTS Online courses are available through many key organizations in the tile and stone industry, where members receive special discounts. Courses can be purchased through CTDA at www.ctdahome.org, through Fuse Alliance at www.fusealliance.com, through NTCA at www.tile-assn.com, and through TTMAC at www.ttmac.com; or at the UofCTS website at www.uofcts.org.

As is clearly understood by successful businesses, the fastest way to increase profits and avoid problems is through education. Once employees are trained, they will become more confident, credible, and effective in their jobs. With proper training, there will be less costly failures and problems, resulting in more profit and repeat business. The return on your investment is never ending.

The UofCTS is the training division of Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) and is committed to developing training programs for the ceramic tile and stone industry utilizing the latest and most effective technology and learning methodologies. Launched in 2003, UofCTS has enjoyed many years of success with trade and design professionals and is the leading online training University for the Tile and Stone Industry.