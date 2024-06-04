JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is excited to announce a new educational course titled "Tile Design Trends and Installation - What Every Industry Pro Should Know". This course will be hosted by Louisville Tile and will feature insights from Celebrity Designer Jennifer Farrell and NTCA Training Director Mark Heinlein, promises to equip industry professionals with the knowledge they need to meet evolving market demands.

Recognizing the challenges faced by manufacturers and distributors caught in the middle, this program seeks to facilitate early communication and collaboration between all stakeholders involved in the tile industry. "We are excited to partner with NTCA and Louisville Tile to launch this innovative program," said Farrell. "Our goal is to bridge the divide between designers and installers by providing valuable insights into the latest design trends and essential installation techniques. By fostering communication and collaboration, we aim to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of tile projects."

Dates and Locations:

August 6, 2024

Louisville Tile, 1650 Howard Street, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

August 8, 2024

Louisville Tile, 13200 10th Avenue N, Suite D, Minneapolis, MN 55441

August 15, 2024

Louisville Tile, 650 Melrose Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203

Each course will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is a must-attend for anyone involved in the tile industry, including designers, installers, architects, specifiers, builders, remodelers, general contractors, manufacturers and distributors. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of how to seamlessly integrate the latest tile trends into their projects while ensuring top-quality installation standards.

"This program is the culmination of a concept that has been in the works for several years," expressed Bettiga. "Thanks to the support of Louisville Tile, we are thrilled to bring this vision to life and provide valuable educational opportunities for industry professionals."

Attendees can expect informative sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking opportunities aimed at enhancing their skills and knowledge in tile design and installation.

For more information about the Tile Design Trends and Installation Techniques program, including event dates and registration details, please visit www.NTCAtraining.com.