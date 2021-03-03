Deerfield Beach, Florida – Ultrabond ECO 399 adhesive from MAPEI can control gapping in resilient flooring. The heavy-duty, pressure-sensitive, multi-flooring product is the latest adhesive development from the innovative research and development team at MAPEI.

“Our latest adhesive for resilient flooring features high moisture resistance and heavy-rolling-load resistance, and is an aggressive, pressure-sensitive adhesive with dimensional control properties designed for the installation of a wide variety of resilient flooring types,” said Jeff Johnson, MAPEI’s Business Manager for Floor Covering Installation Systems. “You can’t really ask for more from an adhesive for resilient flooring.”

Ultrabond ECO 399 has superior moisture resistance, making it suitable for use on concrete slabs with relative humidity levels up to 99%. Ultrabond ECO 399 also provides strength — its high shear strength can minimize gapping by controlling some of the shrinkage that is inherent in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP).

“The high shear strength found in Ultrabond ECO 399 provides resistance to high traffic and heavy rolling loads,” Johnson continued. “It is the perfect choice for an adhesive for demanding floor installations.”

For more information, visit www.mapei.us.