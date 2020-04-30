MAPEI leads the industry with over 255 Indoor Advantage Gold certifications

MAPEI is proud to announce that SCS Global Services has issued its Indoor Advantage Gold certification for indoor air quality for over 255 of MAPEI’s products (in the USA) for low VOC emissions in various categories including architectural coatings, sealants and adhesives.

By selecting MAPEI’s certified products, customers can be assured that the products have been thoroughly vetted by an ISO-accredited, third-party certification body and tested by an industry-independent laboratory. Third-party certification also assures customers that a product’s environmental claims have been validated by a qualified, independent and objective organization.

The Indoor Advantage Gold certification is recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and General Services Administration (GSA). It qualifies for many green-building rating systems, including LEED v4, the WELL Building Standard, BREEAM, Living Building Challenge, NAHB Green Building Standard and more. It also conforms with CDPH Standard Method v1.2-2017 (CA 01350) for the school classroom, private office and single-family residence parameters as well as SCAQMD Rule 1113 for architectural coatings and Rule 1168 for Adhesives and Sealants.

All of these certifications will be added to MAPEI’s Website, the mindful MATERIALS (mM) database and MAPEI Sustainability Product Reports in the near future. “This is a great accomplishment for MAPEI. VOC emissions are among of our most requested sustainability-related certifications,” said Brittany Storm, Sustainability Manager at MAPEI Corporation. “We’re excited to share this accomplishment with our customers.” MAPEI previously offered 82 certified products and now offers over 255 certified products across our largest product lines, including Tile & Stone Installation Systems, Floor Covering Installation Systems and Concrete Restoration Systems.

Certified products and details can be also be found on SCS’s online directory here.

MAPEI is committed to providing sustainable, environmentally responsible products, including transparency offerings via Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), Manufacturer Inventories (MI) and more. For a total system solution that works with LEED v4 and Living Building Challenge (LBC) projects, visit www.mapei.us.