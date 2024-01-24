WAREGEM, BELGIUM -- We are delighted to announce the expansion of its licensing partnership with the Zhejiang Tianzhen Technology (also known as “TZ”) group of companies. This expansion focuses on Unilin's patented PET-based P-SPC core material, redefining the resilient flooring market with its eco-conscious approach.

P-SPC is a PET-based product that not only combines the best features of SPC flooring, such as water resistance, while also championing sustainability and eco-friendliness, thanks to the use of recycled materials such as P-SPC or PET bottles.

“We are proud to be the pioneers in upgrading resilient flooring products and introducing the new PET-based products to the market,” states Mr. Fang Qinghua, president of TZ. “Unilin's P-SPC technology perfectly aligns with our dedication to innovation, sustainability and a circular economy. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in offering eco-friendly flooring solutions to our customers."

VIETNAM XINO TECHNOLOGY MATERIALS, the subsidiary company of TZ, started production of the PET flooring products which they proudly showcased the P-SPC flooring products during Hannover Domotex tradeshow. Unilin will also showcase the technology at The

in Las Vegas at booth 2361.