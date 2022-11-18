WAREGEM, BELGIUM -- United Surface Solutions and Unilin Technologies are pleased to announce their license cooperation regarding digital printing and texturing technologies which allows United Surface Solutions to utilize the broadest patent portfolio in the digital printing space today.

The advanced digital printing and texturing machines from Barberan, headquartered in Spain, and the consumables developed by the Italian company Zeetree have led to this amazing digital offering. The solution has been specifically engineered for the purpose of allowing ultrahigh resolution printing direct to board, wear layer advancements to deliver class AC5 scratch resistance, and state-of-the-art digital embossed textures and durability never seen before on SPC products.

“We are very excited to employ this world-class technology,” states Eric Ericson of United Surface Solutions. “The Unilin licensing agreement, combined with the latest Barberan equipment and Zeetree consumables, is the result of an extensive 3-year global research effort by our team. We have been very careful and measured in our research effort and in the selection of these technologies to ensure that our investment will deliver products of enhanced quality and superior value to the marketplace. Our current installation and development timeline intends to have product available for sale starting in December with EIR Digital Embossing available in early Q2”

Unilin Technologies is one of the frontrunners in digital printing technologies for flooring and has been granted the most relevant and comprehensive patents on digital texturing, such as the early blockbuster patents US 11,198,318, granted on December 14th, 2021, and US 11,236,514 granted on February 1st, 2022.

“Barberan has been the first in the industry to start the development of digital printing technology for the furniture and flooring market back in 2004 which has resulted in state of the art equipment and a very deep knowledge of the technology,” states Eladio Lerga, head of digital R&D at Barberan. Barberan manufactures its machines in Barcelona, Spain but also offers local support in the US.

Giorgio Macor, Zeetree CEO adds, “Since 2016, we are pioneering the design, development and manufacturing of high-performance digital texturing solutions to reproduce wood and stone like never before. The combination of digital printing with natural digital texturing in register with the image creates the look and feel of a real wood product. Unlike other applications the texture is made into the wear layer with has an unparalleled wear performance.”