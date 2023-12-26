WAREGEM, BELGIUM -- Unilin Technologies, renowned for its industry-changing click innovations such as Uniclic, introduces a new, all-encompassing technical support program in partnership with WRS Consult. This new support package is designed to provide additional support possibilities for Unilin’s existing and future SPC licensed partners. Services of this new support program range from regarding green field/brown field factory set-ups, advice on machine investments, SPC formulation assistance and foaming, to digital printing. This support package also includes access to on-site SPC manufacturing experts on the factory ground for the launch and ongoing operations of new factories or production lines.

Wim Spriet, general manager of WRS Consult, who has been involved in several extrusion and SPC projects for 34 years, comments: “It is an honor to partner with Unilin Technologies, a global leader in click solutions for the flooring industry. Their success story is not only attributed to the unique features and advantages of their profiles, but also due to the exceptional technical support Unilin’s experienced engineers provide to their licensed partners. My goal, together with my experienced team, is to offer high-level support options to Unilin’s licensed partners in different SPC and extrusion manufacturing techniques.

“We are excited to go one step further in becoming the knowledge center for resilient flooring. We can now offer our licensees a full range of support possibilities led by top experts in the field,” states Bart Van der Stockt, president of Unilin Technologies. “We are very proud to collaborate with Wim and his exceptionally qualified staff. Whether it is starting SPC production, optimizing existing lines to maximize output, reducing costs by foaming, refining our Pressed Bevel technology or starting-up a Barberan digital printing line, we’ve got it all covered through our exclusive relationship with WRS Consult.”

In addition, Unilin recently installed a state-of-the-art pilot extrusion line, fully equipped for the program’s requirements. This unique facility enables testing of co-extrusion, foaming, EIR, Pressed Bevel and more. It serves as an unparalleled testing ground to validate the build-up and formulation of products of licensed partners.

Discover this technology at DOMOTEX and The International Surface Event

Unilin Technologies will present this innovation at Domotex Hannover and The International Surface event in Las Vegas.

Domotex Hannover

Hall 19-20, booth C22

January 11 to 14, 2024

Messe Hannover

The International Surface Event

Booth 2361

January 24 to 26, 2024

Mandalay Bay Convention

Contact us for a meeting: info.technologies@unilin.com