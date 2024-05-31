Prism® SCG is a revolutionary grout that is so technologically advanced, it is the easiest grout to install …. Period! It handles better than traditional cement grout and provides easier clean-up than cement or epoxy. In fact, you can clean immediately or within 30 minutes allowing you to complete jobs faster. Its Single Component® formula is pre-mixed, ready to use, efflorescence free and crack resistant. Prism® SCG also is color perfect, highly stain resistant and never requires sealing. Its technologically advanced formulation provides extended open time and excellent cleanability along with built in MicroBan® antimicrobial product protection. For use on interior and most exterior tile, glass and natural stone applications on walls, floors and ceilings on commercial and residential projects. This is THE next generation of grout! To learn more, visit www.CustomBuildingProducts.com.