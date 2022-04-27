Prism Ultimate Performance Cement Grout from Custom delivers vivid, durable, uniform color. Ideal for virtually any assembly, versatile Prism has been proven on some of North America’s largest tile and natural stone projects. This uniquely formulated ANSI A118.7 grout delivers a full spectrum of color-consistent stain-resistant benefits. Prism is rapid curing for dense joints that resist cracking and will not contribute to efflorescence. Lightweight for unmatched handling and workability, it’s GreenGuard® Gold certified eligible for LEED, and comes in a palette of 40 designer-inspired colors. Prism is a professional’s go-to grout for large high-profile tile and stone installation projects.