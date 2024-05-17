ATLANTA, GA – Coverings, the leading international ceramic tile and natural stone event in North America, captivated the tile, stone and design-build industries with an electric show and conference. Nearly 25,000 industry professionals from all applicable business sectors converged at Coverings 2024, which was held April 22nd to 25th at the Georgia World Congress Center, in Atlanta, GA. The event drew a remarkable influx of first-time attendees, young professionals and other key audiences from around the world.

Coverings 2024, marking its return to Atlanta for the first time in six years, unfolded over four days and across an expansive show footprint spanning Halls B and C of the convention center. The massive show floor, augmented with interactive breakout and networking areas, provided attendees with ample space for perusing organized aisles of immersive, design-forward exhibits and product displays. Showgoers also sourced insights from knowledge-rich learning sessions, engaging demonstrations, live podcast recordings and much more.

Numerous global pavilions featured tile, stone and equipment displays from the United States, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Turkey, Portugal and beyond. These international pavilions attracted significant foot traffic from an eclectic gathering of tile and stone professionals throughout the show’s duration, creating a truly global showcase of the industry's best products and diverse resources. In total, Coverings 2024 featured nearly 1,100 exhibitors from 40 countries.

One of the most significant takeaways from Coverings 2024 is the increase in attendance by young professionals, with 24% of eventgoers belonging to this category. The uptick reflects Coverings’ ongoing dedication to supporting the next generation of tile and stone professionals, fostering emerging talent and driving continued innovation within the industry.

Coverings’ commitment to nurturing next-generation industry talent was prominently showcased on Tuesday, April 23rd, when over 150 students from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and Georgia’s technical colleges, including Dalton Academy, Atlanta Technical College and Georgia Building Trades Academy, were in attendance. These students were treated to presentations and tours specifically curated to enrich their educational journeys and facilitate direct interactions with seasoned industry leaders.

“Coverings has always been a show by the community and for the community and, as such, we are especially proud of the consistent rise in our young professionals audience,” stated Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “Coverings has become the hub for the tile and stone industry, with more ‘next-gen’ professionals seeking Coverings as an annual destination for product sourcing, networking, learning and enhancing their respective skillsets.”

Coverings 2024’s robust attendance metrics are complemented by notable increases in first-time attendees showgoers, accounting for nearly half of attendance, and significant purchasing power among attendees. The upsurge of new faces and serious buyers at Coverings 2024 signifies industry-forward growth and high-yielding returns for the tile and stone industry, further solidifying Coverings’ position as the premier marketplace for tile, stone and equipment products.

“Coverings consistently cultivates fresh insights for innovative collaborations while facilitating impactful business connections and profitable partnerships,” said Heinold. “This enduring appeal draws exhibitors back to the event year after year to engage with influential tile and stone decision-makers, source global products and lay the foundation for business growth.”

Attendees were particularly impressed by the array of program offerings and activations at Coverings 2024, including the brand-new Outdoor Oasis, which was created in collaboration with Tributary Revelation. This much-lauded space provided a central location for learning sessions, awards presentations, mindfulness workshops and networking opportunities. The crowd-favorite “outdoor” environment showcased tile from Landmark Ceramics, SICIS and STN Ceramica, seating areas and a pool, creating a unique setting for socializing during happy hours and giveaways.

The Galvanize Women’s Lounge, another new-to-2024 space, also achieved significant acclaim from attendees, where many gathered to connect, celebrate and be inspired by like-minded women, including key participants from leading industry women’s groups dedicated to elevating one another and their respective crafts.

Earth Day, April 22nd, was commemorated during Coverings 2024 with workshops, displays, tours and philanthropic programs to showcase ceramic tile’s multitude of eco-friendly traits and vital role in building a greener future.

Among the Coverings 2024 fan-favorites were the revamped Artisan Showcase and return of admired programming and attractions, such as the Rock Stars Program, Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards, Coverings Podcast Studio, Stone Fabricator’s Alliance (SFA) Cage, Distributor Lounge, Art Tile Village, CTI and ACT testing from the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF) and three Coverings Stages back by popular demand: Installation Innovation Stage, Fabricator Stage and Trends & Solutions Stage.

Eventgoers gathered at these and other must-see show features for the latest information about ceramic tile and natural stone as the materials of choice, coupled with resourceful, business-focused concepts and takeaways. These invaluable learning and experiential opportunities were crafted with a focus on the core principles of the show – Health & Wellness, Sustainability, Outdoor Spaces and Timeless Luxury – ensuring attendees left with a wealth of relevant knowledge and inspiration for boosting sales and enhancing business and personal growth in the upcoming year.

The exposition also offered attendees a seemingly infinite display of this year’s top tile trends. The trends were further highlighted by Alena Capra, owner of Alena Capra Designs, Certified Master Kitchen and Bath Designer and Coverings’ industry ambassador, through several onsite presentations and tours during Coverings 2024.

Coverings 2024 delivered a comprehensive experience tailored to the diverse needs and interests of industry professionals, marking and solidifying its 35-year position as the leading event in the tile and stone industry.

Those interested in attending Coverings 2025, slated for April 29 to May 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, can sign up to be notified when event registration opens at www.coverings.com.