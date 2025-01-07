COLD SPRING, MN -- Coldspring, a premier quarrier and fabricator of natural stone and bronze serving the commercial, memorial, residential and industrial markets, announced a new chapter in its leadership. Pat Alexander, who has served as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the past 41 years, is stepping down from his role and handing over the leadership to his son-in-law Mike O'Connor.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have done over the years and excited for what is to come," said Alexander. "It has been an honor to lead this company for more than four decades, continuing the legacy that my grandfather started, and my father built upon, tirelessly focusing on fostering a culture of employee engagement and embracing the principles of servant leadership. I am confident that Mike will continue to uphold the values and vision that have been the foundation of Coldspring for generations, always putting people first. Mike is a natural leader, dedicated to empowering our team, and I know that the company is in great hands as we enter this next chapter."

O’Connor, who joined Coldspring in 2019, has quickly become known for his thoughtful leadership, strong relationships with employees and deep understanding of the company’s core values. As CEO, he will continue to build on the legacy established by the Alexander family as he becomes the fourth generation of the family to lead the company.

"It’s an honor to take on the role of CEO at Coldspring," said O’Connor. "I have had the privilege of working alongside Pat and the entire Coldspring team and I am excited to carry forward the vision and values that have made this company a leader in the natural stone and bronze industry. Coldspring’s commitment to quality, integrity and the people who make it all possible will remain at the heart of everything we do as we look to the future."

As part of this transition, Pat will remain actively involved in the company as chairman of the board, providing guidance and support to Mike and the rest of Coldspring’s leadership team. In addition, Coldspring’s dedication to its employees, customers and community remains unwavering as it remains true to its mission of being good stewards of all that God has entrusted to the company.