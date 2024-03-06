OBERLIN, OH -- Women in Stone (WIS) is partnering with Coverings, the international stone and tile exhibition scheduled for April 22 to 25, 2024 in Atlanta, GA, and other industry women’s groups to present the Galvanize Women’s Lounge, a new inclusive space at the show where attendees can connect, celebrate and be inspired by like-minded industry peers. Save the date for the following events taking place in the lounge, which will be located in room B206.

Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m. : Igniting Change, Rising Together: Breakfast, Keynote and Discussion Panel sponsored by WIS and other industry women’s groups.

: Igniting Change, Rising Together: Breakfast, Keynote and Discussion Panel sponsored by WIS and other industry women’s groups. Wednesday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.: Women in Stone’s Live Block Talk.