ATLANTA, GA-- Coverings, the premier international ceramic tile and natural stone exhibition and conference in North America, has launched the official openings for event registration, discounted hotel booking options and award program submissions for Coverings 2024, which will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, GA, April 22 to 25, 2024.

Tile, stone and design professionals across all segments of the industry can now register at no cost to attend Coverings 2024 by visiting Coverings.com. Registering online at this time offers several benefits, including advanced access to event updates, special program notifications, exclusive promotions, introduction to new product trends and innovations and the opportunity to contribute to one of several philanthropic causes through the inaugural Coverings Cares program.

The new Coverings Cares initiative underscores the show’s commitment to serving the tile and stone industry and the Atlanta local community through a donation pool of up to $50,000. Coverings 2024 registrants will have the chance to select and support one of six vetted and deserving charitable organizations when they register for the event, including Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), EARTHDAY.ORG, Gary Sinise Foundation and Tile Heritage Foundation.

Coverings will donate $10 to the organization chosen by each event registrant, who can then match or exceed the donated amount if desired. The Coverings donations will be bestowed to the designated charitable organizations for the first 5,000 attendees who attend Coverings 2024 onsite.

“Coverings is honored to give back to Atlanta and excited to return to the city’s rich culture in April, while offering an amazing event experience to support, unite and engage with the global tile and stone community,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event management company for Coverings. “This year’s event will be a game-changer for attendees and exhibitors alike, bringing together the most innovative minds through a new slate of meaningful learning opportunities; fostering invaluable networking with industry peers; and showcasing the newest tile and stone products, tools, equipment and technologies from around the world.”

The latest trends and innovations in ceramic tile and natural stone will be on display throughout the Coverings 2024 show floor, allowing attendees to see, feel and experience the products with exclusive access to a vast array of more than 1,000 international exhibits.

Eventgoers will benefit from a vigorous lineup of educational content, such as live demonstrations, one-on-one experiences, panel discussions, active podcasts and many hands-on activities. All learning opportunities and show floor activations will concentrate on Coverings’ returning core tenets: “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury.”

Coverings 2024 will also unite tile and stone professionals to collectively promote sustainable design, building and installation practices through special programming in commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, which falls on the first day of the event. Curated Earth Day activations will be dedicated to celebrating and reviewing the eco-friendly properties of ceramic tile production and usage, giving attendees worthwhile insights regarding how the sustainability of ceramic tile leads to a greener future for the planet and its inhabitants.

Coverings 2024 Official Hotels

Prospective attendees can easily reserve their hotel accommodations for Coverings 2024 through Coverings’ official hotel partner, onPeak. Coverings 2024 showgoers and exhibitors can book rooms at specially discounted rates from a coordinated selection of hotels in Atlanta within walking distance of the GWCC. Those lodging at select hotels not within walking distance of the GWCC will have access to complimentary shuttle services all four days of the event.

Attendees and exhibitors of Coverings 2024 are recommended to make their hotel reservations exclusively through onPeak, refrain from using other third-party companies offering hotel assistance and review the cancellation policies of individual hotels. Reservations can be made through onPeak by visiting the Coverings website at Coverings.com/hotel.

Coverings 2024 event registration and hotel booking information coincide with the recent commencement of the 2024 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and the 2024 Rock Star Awards programs. Industry professionals can submit their entries for both venerable award programs from now until Dec. 20, 2023.

2024 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards

The CID Awards program honors remarkable accomplishments in the design and installation of ceramic tile and stone applications across residential, commercial and institutional projects. Designers, architects, builders, contractors, distributors, retailers, installers and other industry professionals are invited to submit their projects via the CID project submission portal by the Dec. 20, 2023, deadline.

Multiple submissions for both national and international projects are accepted, and there is no cost to submit. All projects must have been finalized between January 2022 and December 2023 to qualify for review.

Submitted projects will undergo evaluation by a committee of long-standing tile, stone and design professionals, and winners will receive recognition in eight distinct categories: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Stone Installation, Residential Stone Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Stone Installation and Commercial Stone Design.

The winning projects will be honored at Coverings 2024; included in a selection of publications; and highlighted on the Coverings website, blog and social media platforms. Award winners will also receive a complimentary one-night stay for Coverings 2024 or an equivalent gift card and will be recognized during the CID Awards Ceremony & Reception at the event.

Coverings 2024 Rock Star Awards

The Coverings Rock Star Awards is dedicated to celebrating the tile and stone industry’s best and brightest young talent by bestowing recognition to a group of winners as part of the annual “Emerging Leaders Program.” The 2024 Rock Star Awards commemorate the 10th year of the popular awards program, highlighting Coverings’ steadfast and decade-long commitment to advancing industry growth by honoring exceptional young talent and promoting continued education, networking and career-growth opportunities.

Industry leaders are encouraged to submit their nominations through the Coverings Rock Stars nomination portal by or before the Dec. 20, 2023, deadline. Coverings Rock Star nominees must be 35 years of age or younger and currently employed in the industry.

A panel of vetted industry leaders will evaluate each nominee based on their experience level, professional certifications or affiliations, past awards or recognitions, influence within the tile and stone industry and distinctive qualities that distinguish them as emerging leaders in the field.

Recipients of the Coverings 2024 Rock Star Awards will be celebrated at Coverings 2024; featured in a Coverings 2024 press release shared with numerous industry and consumer media outlets; and acknowledged on Coverings' website, blog and social media channels throughout the year following the event.

All Coverings 2024 attendees will have the benefit of exploring Atlanta’s renowned area attractions before and after show hours. Select highlights within walking distance of the GWCC include the World of Coca-Cola, College Football Hall of Fame, Georgia Aquarium and many more prominent Atlanta landmarks. Attendees can learn about popular Atlanta hotspots by visiting DiscoverAtlanta.com.

Prospective exhibitors may gather information about the benefits of exhibiting and request booths by visiting Coverings.com/exhibit.

Learn more about Coverings 2024 and register to attend at no cost at Coverings.com.