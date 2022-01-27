ARLINGTON, VA -- Coverings the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, has announced a comprehensive roster of both popular and new activations for Coverings 2022, which will take place April 5 to 8, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Coverings 2022 will feature four packed days in-person with visually stunning tile displays; hands-on branding and business-building strategies; and the latest tile trends, technologies and techniques.

Coverings will showcase numerous global pavilions hosted by the world’s leading tile associations and product manufacturers. Attendees will find exhibitors from more than 20 countries, displaying the most innovative tile, stone, machinery, equipment, tools and other resources. More than 20,000 attendees from all segments of the industry will be able to interface with exhibitors to feel, touch and experience new and trending products onsite at the largest tile and stone industry marketplace in North America.

Coverings 2022 will feature an extensive offering of educational sessions, spanning three tracks: “Installation & Fabrication”; “Materials & Trends”; and “Workforce & Profits.” Learning opportunities, some with complimentary Continuing Education Units (CEUs), will focus

upon the key tenets of “Wellness & Environment”; “Timeless Luxury”; and “Outdoor Living Spaces.” All educational content is being planned to provide show-goers with information, knowledge, techniques and skills, enabling attendees to position ceramic tile and stone as the material of choice over other materials.

“Coverings has earned a reputation for providing tile and stone professionals with access to exclusive resources, programs and educational opportunities not available anywhere else,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event planning company for Coverings. “At Coverings 2022, we are offering in-person the products, solutions, knowledge and connections needed to advance tile and stone businesses and their sales.”

Coverings is adding to its popular lineup of interactive Stages for 2022 to feature groundbreaking and important updates from tile and stone industry leaders. Live “how-to” classes, trends, solutions and other relevant content will be available on three topic-specific Stages.

The Installation Innovation Stage, formerly known as the Installation Demonstration Stage, will present live demonstrations for installing a wide variety of new products and learning techniques to make tile and stone installations highly successful. Demonstrations regarding new materials, industry standards, creative methods and best practices for delivering superior tile installations will be presented by tile industry professionals.

The Experience Stage, new for 2022 and located within the Coverings Lounge, will enable attendees to learn from experts in the industry about Coverings’ core focuses of “Wellness & Environment”; “Timeless Luxury”; and “Outdoor Living Spaces.” Concise and engaging presentations will provide information, ideas and inspiration to help attendees maximize their 2022 sales, marketing and projects.

The Trends & Solutions Stage, also new for 2022, will offer a deep dive into need-to-know product trends and solutions in the industry, presented by Coverings exhibitors and trade professionals. The stage will feature quick-hitting presentations about launching new services, providing business solutions and benefitting from new product trends.

The Coverings Lounge will include a fully revamped and interactive space with networking, exhibits, business-growth insights, show tours and other activities to give event-goers current information, unique experiences and fresh perspectives for business.

In addition to the Experience Stage, the Coverings Lounge will feature a brand-new Wellness and Sustainability Wall that will highlight the health advantages and sustainable, hygienic properties of ceramic tile. Information about tile’s natural ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals will enlighten attendees about how and why tile is the most eco-friendly flooring option available.

A Timeless Luxury Exhibit in the Coverings Lounge will recount and celebrate the history of ceramic tile and its ability to add luxury to any project. The exhibit will showcase current and historical tile projects that are a testament to ceramic tile’s durability and beauty.

The Coverings Lounge will also feature a new University of Las Vegas (UNLV) Outdoor Living Pavilion where attendees can enjoy an “outdoor living space” to sit, talk, relax, and check messages and emails. The space will be designed by UNLV students as part of an elective course dealing with design and creating with ceramic tile. The end design-build output will be redeployed on the UNLV campus or in the local community following Coverings 2022.

The Branding Zone, located with the Trends and Solutions Stage, will return in 2022 as the spot to focus on attendees’ personal and professional brands. In the interactive and informative space, experts in digital branding will help enhance online profiles, analyze digital footprints, create the perfect elevator pitch and more for those who attend.

The Coverings Lounge will also be the hub for young professionals and the Coverings Installation & Design (CID) and Rock Star awards programs. There will be a Young Professionals Session April 5th, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. PDT, followed by the Rock Stars/CID Awards Program and Ceremony from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Highlighted partner exhibits in the Coverings Lounge will align with the focuses of “Wellness & Environment”; “Timeless Luxury”; and “Outdoor Living Spaces.”

Contractor Tours guided by the National Tile Contractors Association will kick-off in the Coverings Lounge and include show floor walks for an insider-look at the newest tools, equipment and allied products for contractors, retailers, distributors, and specifiers. The tours will begin each day at 11 a.m. between April 5 to 7, 2022. It is recommended to sign-up for the tours in the Coverings Lounge early; they will be free and provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Other noteworthy tours will be open to all Coverings 2022 attendees each day from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. between April 5 to 7, 2022. These tours will appeal to everyone from architects and designers to retailers, distributors and contractors.

The first will be the “Wellness & Environment Design Tour,” April 5th, including the latest in wellness and environmental products in the tile and stone industry to help attendees build on the day’s sessions and gain insight regarding new trends and solutions for green building.

Attendees of the “Trends Tour: Luxury in Practice,” April 6th, will explore the latest trends in luxury tile and stone. The tour will be led by guide Christopher Ramey, president, The Home Trust International and Affluent Insights, and feature products and opportunities for incorporating luxury into tour-goers’ businesses.

Tour guide Alena Capra, Coverings spokesperson, industry ambassador and owner of Alena Capra Designs, will lead the “Outdoor Living Trends Tour,” April 7th. This curated tour will delve into the latest trends in outdoor living spaces with tile and stone. The active walking tour will include viewing and touching products that can be used to create beautiful and durable spaces that expand living beyond the indoors.

Happy hours and giveaways will be an attendee favorite, beginning in the Coverings Lounge each day of the show after 4:30 p.m. Festive drinks and fun giveaways from National Tile Contractors Association member companies will be available.

For more information and to register for Coverings 2022 at no cost, visit coverings.com.