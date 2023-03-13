STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022. The report shows how Epiroc accelerates the transformation toward more sustainability and higher productivity for the mining and infrastructure industries, thereby creating value for all stakeholders.

Highlights during 2022 included:

Customer activity remained on a high level, with strong demand for Epiroc’s products, services and solutions. Challenges included the war in Ukraine, which prompted Epiroc to stop delivering into Russia as of March 1, 2022. The organization showed strong execution in the face of the challenges and delivered record results and profitable growth. Orders received increased 17% to a record-high SEK 53.2 billion.

Many groundbreaking innovations were launched; for example, the first-ever battery-electric surface drill rig – a milestone for zero-emission drilling in surface mines and quarries.

To leverage innovations further, Epiroc collaborates with customers, universities, and other innovation leaders. New collaborations in 2022 included the cooperation with steel manufacturer SSAB to utilize fossil-free steel in the production of underground mining equipment.

Epiroc announced nine acquisitions. The acquired companies broaden Epiroc’s offering of solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification, and extend the equipment and aftermarket offering.

Epiroc issued SEK 2 billion in green bonds. The proceeds will be used to finance projects in the eco-efficient/circular economy, energy efficiency and sustainable water management categories and will support Epiroc’s continued sustainability journey.

The Annual and Sustainability Report outlines Epiroc’s strengths and goals, including operating model, value creation, as well as the company’s focus areas within sustainability. The report is available at www.epirocgroup.com/en/investors.

“We continue to accelerate the transformation toward a higher level of sustainability and productivity for our customers in mining and construction, and society as a whole,” says Epiroc’s president and CEO Helena Hedblom. “The year included significant challenges, but I am proud of the organization, which executed well on our strategy and created value for all our stakeholders.”